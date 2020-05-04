WISE, Va. — “What are we going to do this fall?”
Like most other colleges and universities, that’s the big question looming over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise after it shifted classes online in March and told students to stay home after spring break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My hope is that we can have everyone back on campus and implement whatever health measures we need to have so that we can have classes,” Donna Henry, the school’s chancellor, said about the fall in a recent interview.
Still, she cautioned that no final plans have been reached because it’s not yet clear whether it will be safe for the school’s nearly 2,000 students — in addition to faculty and staff — to convene on campus in August.
“We’re planning as best we can, but as you follow the virus, it changes,” Henry said. “Every week, it seems new information comes out about what is going to happen with the virus. Is there going to be a phase two of the virus? Are things starting to get under control? Have we hit our peak yet?”
As school leaders monitor the situation, she said the college is exploring a number of scenarios, like starting the semester online and transitioning to a face-to-face environment. And if classes do resume on campus, officials are thinking about how to limit the spread of the virus as they consider ideas such as restricting class sizes in a large lecture hall to ensure physical distancing between students and limiting the number of students in housing units, she said.
“And then if we have immunosuppressed students, how do we support their enrollment if they can’t be on campus?” she said. “So [we’re] thinking about ways to reach out to them and maybe provide them with a fully online class schedule if they don’t feel like they can come back to campus.”
Another factor is how the pandemic could impact the financial situations of low-income students and their ability to return in the fall. More than 80% of students receive some form of financial aid, and many are first-generation students, meaning they are the first in their family to attend college.
“My fear is that [students] are even at more risk now to be able to afford to live, to eat, and so we’re working to find ways to support them beyond just their tuition and fees at the college,” Henry said.
And those at the college are aware that some students may have lost jobs or summer work opportunities, meaning that they might struggle to pay expenses like rent in the coming months, so they are trying to find ways to assist them, she said.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act recently passed by Congress provided less than $789,000 in aid to UVa-Wise, half of which is supposed to be directly allocated to students.
“Under the Federal CARES Act, the college is to determine how to distribute the funds to students, with the guidance that students with the most need should be prioritized with Pell and need-based loans,” Sam Ewing, UVa-Wise’s vice chancellor for finance and administration, said in a statement provided through a college spokeswoman.
To qualify for these funds, students must have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Ewing said the school is working on an application that will be distributed to eligible students.
The second half of the funding can be used for college operations.
So far, UVa-Wise has taken a hit of about $1.6 million in expenses or lost revenue as a result of the pandemic’s impacts, according to provided figures.
A major chunk of that is attributed to more than $931,000 in partial refunds the college granted for room and board expenses.
Contractual expenses and losses were totaled at $549,500, lost operating revenue at $125,457 and maintenance and cleaning expenses at $22,693.
No college employees have been laid off or furloughed, but Henry said Chartwells — a contractor that provides food services on campus — furloughed some of its employees.
Classrooms go online
As the chancellor spoke with the Bristol Herald Courier on a recent afternoon, UVa-Wise’s grounds were mostly empty, except for a man cutting grass on a riding mower, a small number of people walking around campus and a family with young children riding bikes in one of the parking lots.
The daily rhythms of the college campus have quieted down as work takes place remotely via Zoom meetings and virtual classes.
Given that the school serves many rural communities in Southwest Virginia, Henry said one of her main concerns at the start of the coronavirus crisis with the shift to online coursework this spring was ensuring students had reliable internet access.
“While our internet access [on campus] is fabulous … we have students who commute, who live in homes where they don’t have any internet access, and we wanted to make sure that they could access the technologies so that they could continue to work and be successful,” she said.
The school previously took steps to equip all of its full-time students, faculty and staff with iPads when it launched its innovate2elevate initiative last year.
Previously, the college described the iPads as a “lifeline” for the campus amid the coronavirus crisis, but just because a student has access to a device doesn’t mean they have internet or Wi-Fi needed to make the most use of the tablets.
So the UVa-Wise IT department surveyed students toward the start of the pandemic and found that about 50 students did not have internet access. The school then provided internet hotspots to these students or connected them with internet providers offering free subscriptions to students, Henry said.
Spokeswoman Kathy Still said college officials believe all students now have internet access.
“The courses seem to have been going pretty smoothly,” Henry said. “It’s been interesting to me — I’ve been looking at our retention to see if students have dropped out and … it’s been pretty phenomenal, we haven’t had anybody withdraw throughout the spring semester, so I think students are staying engaged.”
Amid these unexpected circumstances, she said there may be some positive outcomes for higher education, such as holding more meetings remotely as opposed to face-to-face.
“I think we’re learning that we can operate technologically and that maybe we don’t have to convene as often as groups in face-to-face meetings. I think they’re important, but maybe we can do a little bit more work and save some money along the way without having to travel so far to get to meetings,” said Henry, who often has to travel to Charlottesville and Richmond for meetings.
“And maybe it will allow us to talk more often with colleagues across the country because now we know this technology makes that happen.”
In-person graduation
UVa-Wise plans to hold a virtual end-of-year ceremony this coming Saturday, to be livestreamed on the day that this year’s senior class would have originally been set to graduate.
The college is looking to plan a postponed commencement ceremony on its campus Oct. 4, but that date is subject to change as public health guidelines continue to change.
“Hopefully, we’ll get them back for a ceremony because many are first-generation students, and their families are so proud of their accomplishments and want to be here to celebrate,” Henry said.
The tentative nature of graduation is just one of many uncertainties schools like UVa-Wise face as they plan for the months ahead.
“I think the biggest challenge is going to be ... if you look at this, I think we’re dealing with this virus maybe for 18 months,” Henry said. “I think that long-term reality of working with this is a real piece that we’re going to have to deal with in higher education. What does that mean for us moving forward?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.