WISE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and members of the Wise community recently honored the memory of one of the school’s former first ladies.
The college dedicated a garden last Friday to Merry Lu Prior, a first lady of the College at Wise when her husband David J. Prior was chancellor, according to a written statement. The garden is on campus next to Crockett Hall.
Chancellor Donna Henry said Prior was known for her positive attitude and remarkable kindness.
“Although she could have called many places that she and David lived throughout their lives home, she considered Southwest Virginia and UVa-Wise to be her home,” Henry said. “She was devoted to ensuring its continued educational and spiritual growth in a multitude of ways.”
Henry said Prior stepped into the unofficial role of ambassador and representative of the chancellor’s office when her husband passed away in February 2012.
“I recall fondly how warm and welcoming she was to me, my husband, Allen, and daughters, Margaret and Jessie,” Henry said.
Prior also established the Merry Lu Prior Bicentennial Scholarship, which will be a constant reminder of her strong commitment to the mission of the college.
“She was a friend to many, an ambassador of the college, a generous benefactor, a supporter of the arts and, in her own right, an artistic soul who loved to beautify everything around her,” said Marcia A. Gilliam, chair of the UVa-Wise College Board.
Prior’s children, Andrea and Christopher, and other family members attended the dedication.