GLADE SPRING, Va. - Utility Trailer Manufacturing plans to lay off 326 workers due to COVID-19 - its second layoff in a month.

The firm filed a WARN notice with the Virginia Employment Commission April 9 and the layoffs are to be finalized by June 9, according to the notice.

It is the company's second layoff in a month. On March 19 Utility Trailer laid off 75 workers due to decreased demand, due to the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

