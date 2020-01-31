BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dr. Manny Sethi describes himself as a political outsider standing against the political machine, the son of immigrants who is living the American dream and a doctor who wants to go to Washington to do what’s right for the people of Tennessee.
Sethi, 42, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, is one of the Republican candidates seeking the party’s nomination to run for retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat. He participated Thursday in a roundtable discussion with representatives from Ballad Health, Vulcan Materials and Eastman Credit Union at the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
As a doctor who is the son of doctors, much of the discussion centered on health care and health care reform, which Sethi said he’d like to push for in Washington, D.C.
“I think the average guy no matter who they are, you know, they know their health care’s not good, you know, I think the average person will tell you that,” Sethi said. “And I think the average person probably has a son, daughter, cousin, family friend who overdosed on some narcotic that they know, and it bothers them, and they want an answer, and they want it fixed.”
Sethi said he thinks part of health care reform involves repealing and replacing Obamacare with a free market system that encourages competition.
There are three elements needed to create a free market health care system in America, he said. The first is establishing financial transparency for the patients, providers and payers, the second is establishing an insurance market that is individual-based rather than employer-based and the third is putting a greater focus on health education to prevent many common health problems, he said.
Sethi highlighted his time running his nonprofit agency, Healthy Tennessee, which provides Tennesseans with free health screenings and health education with a focus on preventive care, as a way he has worked toward more health education.
But he also talked about confronting the ongoing opioid epidemic, which he compared to the AIDS epidemic that his parents, doctors who emigrated from India and settled in Tennessee, dealt with in the 1980s.
In Washington, D.C., Sethi said he would work to give local elected officials and law enforcement the tools they need to deal with the opioid crisis in their communities. He added that he believes a southern border wall would help stop the tide of cheap and potent Mexican methamphetamine pouring into Northeast Tennessee and other parts of the country.
Ed Everett, an account manager with Vulcan Materials, asked how he planned to deal with clashing egos along partisan lines. Sethi responded that during his time as a trauma surgeon he’s contended with the egos of other surgeons while lives are on the line.
Sethi also said he supports changing the U.S. immigration system to a merit based one that brings over technologists, doctors and scientists rather than people who are low skilled and end up living off government benefits.
The other Republicans vying for the Senate seat are Bill Haggerty, of Nashville, who was President Donald Trump’s U.S. ambassador to Japan from August 2017 to July 2019; Josh Gapp, a Knoxville physician; Stokes Nielson, a country musician from Brentwood; Aaron Pettigrew, a truck driver from Murfreesboro; Bryon Bush, a Nashville dentist; Johnny Presley, a Crossville physician; George Flinn, a Memphis physician; Glen Neal, a retired cop who lives in Kodak; and Larry Crim, a Nashville businessman.
Declared Democrats include James Mackler, a Nashville attorney; Army veteran Diana Onyejiaka, a Nashville consultant and professor; and Marquita Bradshaw, an environmental activist from Memphis.
The state primary is Aug. 6, and the election is Nov. 3.
