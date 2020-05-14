Kingsport, Tenn. – Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has been awarded a Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund grant for $5,000 to purchase cleaning kits, laundry kits, child care kits and personal hygiene kits to help fight COVID-19.
The disaster relief grants are normally awarded by the East Tennessee Foundation to help non-profit organizations in East Tennessee deal with emergencies and disasters but it is currently being awarded to provide assistance for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic too.
The kits the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency plans to buy with the grant funds will be available for families served by the agency’s neighborhood service centers.
This includes the Bristol neighborhood service center, which is located at 522 Alabama Street, Bristol, Tennessee and reachable by phone at (423) 968-3951.
The service centers are open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Families can also get help with needs such as rent or utility bill assistance at these centers as.
