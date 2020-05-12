UPDATED:
ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia Creeper Trail — which closed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic — reopened Tuesday, but facilities and services along the trail will remain closed.
The Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines related to social distancing will be required for use of the trail during the pandemic, along with other steps aimed at protecting public health, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.
The decision to reopen was made jointly by the U.S. Forest Service and the towns of Abingdon and Damascus in consultation with the Mount Rogers Health District, the release states.
In compliance with the CDC’s guidelines, all trail users should maintain physical distancing, including at least 6 feet between individuals and others who are not in the same party. No groups of 10 or more should travel or congregate on the trail, at access points or in the parking areas, according to the release.
In addition, at this time, for protection of trail users and employees with limited personal protection equipment (PPE), all restroom facilities, visitor and welcome centers and picnic shelters will remain closed. All visitors should take their own water and hand sanitizer. Most trash receptacles will not be available, so trail users should plan to “pack-in and pack-out,” the release states. Routine trail maintenance will be limited.
“We are so glad to reopen the trail, which is such an asset to our residents and visitors. We are grateful for the coordination between all the stakeholders who have worked hard to ensure that the trail is being re-opened as quickly and safely as possible,” Matthew Crum, president of the conservancy, said in the release.
For more information, visit www.vacreepertrail.org.
The trail is a 34-mile rail-to-recreation trail that runs from Abingdon through Damascus and ends just past Whitetop Station in the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, at the Virginia-North Carolina border.
