UPDATED
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three men were rescued out of the South Holston River on Monday night after their boat got stranded on rocks.
Two men from Salisbury, North Carolina, were on a boat with a fly fishing guide when the swift water led to the boat getting stuck, according to Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean. They weren’t injured.
After receiving the call at 7:14 p.m., Hickory Tree Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Leonard said the Kingsport Police Department and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew were called to assist in getting the men out of the water.
“When we got here the river was just wide open,” Bean said. “… We got two or three plans of action. The first one was to call TVA and have them stop generating. … They were in no danger, and they [rescue teams] felt like once it [water] gets down low enough we could walk out there with a boat, get them and walk them back. Everybody agreed that that was the safest maneuver.”
Near dusk at about 9 p.m. amid foggy conditions, a team of around 10 men from the Kingsport Fire Department and Kingsport Lifesaving Crew’s Technical Rescue teams used a rope tethered to a raft to guide it through the water and out to the men. The fly fishing guide insisted on getting his boat back to land himself and was successful, according to Bean and Kingsport Police Department Capt. Sean Broyles. Broyles is also a member of the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew.
The men, whose names weren’t known, looked relieved as they climbed the river bank to safety. They were greeted by two women with hugs. They all declined interviews to identify themselves and to talk to the Bristol Herald Courier.
Broyles said he spoke to one of the men on the phone while he and the others were stranded and told them the best way to rescue them would be to wait until the river got low enough to walk the boat out to get them.
“It worked out well,” Broyles said. “They’re safe and sound. The gentlemen in the boat actually wanted us to just get him off the rock. It took three or four of us to get it unstuck, and he took his boat on down and put [it] out on down the river.”
The Kingsport agencies as well as Hickory Tree Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan County Emergency Management, South Holston Rescue Squad, and Sullivan County Emergency Services were stationed at a house off of Hickory Tree Road at the river for the rescue.
