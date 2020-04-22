UPDATED:
A Bluff City man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after authorities say he shot his adult son and a 7-year-old juvenile.
Darrell Richard Crawford Sr., 69, was taken into custody Tuesday evening after his son, Richard Crawford, 43, and the child were shot while riding a four-wheeler at Crawford Sr.’s address off Weaver Branch Road in Bluff City, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman called Sullivan County 911 to report a shooting had just occurred.
After locating the two victims, they were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center by EMS to be treated for what authorities believe to be non-life threatening injuries, the release and an affidavit of complaint filed in Bristol General District Court state.
Crawford Sr. owns the property, but the two victims had been staying there periodically, the complaint states. They told detectives that Crawford Sr. had come outside the residence with a shotgun and shot them while there were on the four-wheeler.
Crawford Sr. was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the SCSO. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time of arrest, the complaint states.
Information about the juvenile’s identity was not released due to the child’s age.
Crawford Sr. is being held at the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $50,000, the release states. A court date is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 29.
