UPDATED:
A Coeburn man, who will serve 15 years in prison on a felony murder charge, told authorities that he dropped his 7-week-old infant multiple times one night.
Nicholas Logan Plaster, 22, appeared in Wise County Circuit Court on Wednesday, when he was sentenced to 25 years with 10 years suspended. Upon serving time in state prison, he will serve 10 years of probation, according to Wise County court records. He previously entered an Alford plea in the case, which is a guilty plea in which the defendant maintains their innocence but admits there’s enough evidence for a likely conviction.
“Mr. Plaster took the life of a beautiful, sweet, innocent child,” Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said in court Wednesday. “A young life was unimaginably cut short because of his callous and careless actions. This is a man who should spend the next several decades in prison as punishment for what he has done, for the life he destroyed.”
On June 4, 2019, the baby, identified as Nyah Plaster, was taken to Mountain View Hospital in Norton. She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke revealed that the baby died from injuries consistent with head trauma and battered child syndrome.
Once the autopsy was completed, investigators from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the Wise County Department of Social Services and the Virginia State Police worked to determine the source of the wounds.
The investigators learned that the child was with her father, Plaster. Slemp said Plaster tested positive for marijuana use and also later admitted to drinking significant quantities of alcohol in the early morning hours before the child died.
During an interview, Plaster told investigators that he dropped the baby a number of times when he got up to feed her at night.
Slemp said that Plaster admitted to playing video games while feeding her on his lap. Plaster admitted that he forgot the baby was on his lap and that he dropped her onto the ground.
“He said she was lifeless and her eyes had rolled around in her head,” Sgt. Charles Curry wrote in a criminal complaint. “He advised he took her on to bed.”
The father told authorities that when he woke at 6 a.m., the child was still lifeless and he knew something was wrong.
“He held her so the mother wouldn’t know something was wrong,” Curry wrote. “He acted like he was feeding her and the mother left to go get some more baby formula.”
Plaster said he attempted CPR but couldn’t get the child to respond. When the mother returned home, Plaster said he met her at the door and said they needed to take the child to the doctor.
“They left for the hospital, but run out of gas on the way,” Curry wrote. “He advised someone picked them up and took them to the hospital.”
Plaster remains in the custody of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield while awaiting transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
