UPDATED
BRISTOL, Va. — Police in Bristol, Virginia, continue to search for women in two separate missing persons cases.
Sgt. Steve Crawford said Saturday police have not yet located Grethel Grizzle, 59, or Stephanie Sproles, 31. He added that there was a good lead in one of the cases.
Grizzle was last seen on July 12 at her home in Bristol. She’s approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weights about 208 pounds. She also has black hair and green eyes, according to a news release.
Police are also attempting to locate Sproles, who was last seen on July 5 at her residence in Bristol and left in her silver 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer 4-door with Virginia registration of UXW-8769. She could possibly be with an unknown male, the release states.
Sproles is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
