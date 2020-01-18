Fire
BY ROBERT SORRELL | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Update: A Glade Spring woman was arrested late Saturday on abduction and manslaughter charges after a body was recovered from the scene of a storage facility fire.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Marty Lloyd charged Kelly Goff, 46, following an investigation into the death of Walter Lampkins, 46, of Glade Spring. Goff is being booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Update: A fatal fire at a storage unit in Glade Spring is being considered suspicious, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said.

As a result, Andis said his office is turning the investigation over to the Virginia State Police.

GLADE SPRING, Va. — One person is dead in a fire in Glade Spring, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.

The fire occurred at a storage unit along Lee Highway near its intersection with Highway 91. Andis said detectives are on scene to investigate.

Firefighters from Glade Spring, Damascus and Abingdon are on scene.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com

