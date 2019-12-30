LEBANON, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed Sunday night by a tractor trailer truck in Russell County, a press release from VSP states.

The truck was travelling in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 near Route 671, several miles away from Lebanon, when the accident occurred at about 10 p.m. The pedestrian who was identified as William Eugene Dixon, 44 of Castlewood died at the scene a follow-up press release states. The tractor trailer driver identified as a 57-year-old male from Abingdon was not injured.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction and Motor Carrier Safety teams responded to the scene and the incident remains under investigation. No charges have been placed as of Monday afternoon.

Keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for future updates.

