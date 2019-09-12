Update: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office reports that the missing 15-year Old has been safely located in Texas.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An endangered child alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office for Katherine Barbara Chatman.
Katherine is a missing 15-year-old, white female, 5 foot 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert issued Thursday evening. Katherine was last seen in Blountville, on Wednesday, wearing shorts and a pink shirt, the TBI said.
The girl could possibly be traveling in a silver Chevy HHR with TN Tag Y3703P. If you have seen Katherine, please contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
