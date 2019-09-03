UPDATE:
Just before 1 o'clock this afternoon, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found out that a wanted man, Attillio Gilmartin, 30, was in the area of state Route 75 in Blountville near Tri-Cities Airport, according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart. He was located by deputies and was pursued through Blountville and into Bluff City.
Gilmartin was wanted locally and out of state. He fired shots at deputies as he was driving and eventually stopped in the 900 block of Silver Grove Road, Earhart said. Police ordered him out of the vehicle and when he got out he fired shots at officers, she said. Sheriff's Office deputies fired shots back, striking him and he died at the scene, Earhart said. No officers were injured.
Silver Grove Road will remain closed as TBI agents investigate.
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting this afternoon, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
The shooting occurred off of Silver Grove Road in Bluff City. The road is currently closed.
Tennessee Highway Patrol and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office officers are at the scene. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to conduct an investigation.
Bluff City Elementary, Bluff City Middle and East High schools were on a soft lockdown for 10-15 minutes, according to Sullivan County Schools Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles.
