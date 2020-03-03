UPDATE: A Bristol, Tennessee, man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment following an investigation near King University.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department said they determined an incident near King College Road and Cedar Street was a dispute between two acquaintances. Gary Owens, 22, has been arrested and taken to the Sullivan County jail on the charges.

No injuries were reported and police said there were no gun shots, but a person with a gun was observed in a parking lot.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Very few details have been released after three people were detained in an investigation in Bristol, Tennessee.

At 12:20 p.m., a Bristol officer was driving in the vicinity of the University C Mart on King College Rd at the intersection with E. Cedar St. As he was driving by, he was flagged down by patrons, and observed a male subject in the parking lot with a gun, according to a news release. 

Another male, and a female fled the scene and were located a short distance away, police said. All three subjects have been detained and are being interviewed at this time.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and would provide more information as the investigation continues.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments