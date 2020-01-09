3:40 p.m. Update: The Chilhowie Town Hall has been cleared after being closed earlier due to exposure to an unknown substance, according to a town news release. A town council meeting scheduled for this evening will take place as planned in chambers. The investigation is continuing.

CHILHOWIE, Va. — A Chilhowie officer was hospitalized Thursday after the person was exposed to an unknown substance at the Police Department.

At approximately noon, there as an incident at the Chilhowie Police Department involving evidence confiscated during an arrest the prior evening. While processing the evidence, a small amount of an unknown substance was released exposing a police officer, the town said in a news release.

Following protocol, the officer was transported to a local hospital. 

As a precaution, Chilhowie Town Hall, including the Police Department, has been closed pending further investigation by the Virginia State Police.

