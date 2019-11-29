The body of missing 38-year-old kayaker David Brent Glidewell was found in Laurel Bed Lake this morning, according to Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries spokesman Lee Walker.
The man fell Wednesday from his kayak in the Russell County lake. He was kayaking with another individual who attempted to find him, but was unsuccessful, authorities previously said.
The cause of death hasn't yet been determined, Walker said.
LEBANON, Va.—Additional resources will be used Friday as authorities continue to search for a man who fell out of a kayak on Wednesday at a Southwest Virginia lake.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has been looking since Wednesday afternoon for 38-year-old David Brent Glidewell from the Sugar Grove community of Smyth County, according to spokesman Lee Walker.
The man fell Wednesday from his kayak in the cold water of Laurel Bed Lake in Russell County and remains missing. The man was kayaking with another individual who attempted to locate the man, but was unsuccessful, authorities said.
Units from the DGIF, Russell County Sheriff's Office as well as search and rescue personnel from local fire and rescue departments responded.
Search efforts began Wednesday after the man fell in the water, but stopped that night. They resumed Thanksgiving morning and continued through the day, according to Russell County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Jess Powers.
Authorities were still unable to locate the man Thursday.
"Everything has wrapped up for the day," Walker said Thursday evening. "They will resume the search in the morning."
The Virginia State Police and a dive team will be assisting Friday, Walker added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.