2:30 p.m. UPDATE:
Two families consisting of about 10 people have been displaced following an apartment fire in St. Paul, according to the town's fire department.
The fire department crews were cleaning up and preparing to clear the scene at 2:30 p.m. The American Red Cross disaster assistance team was called to the scene and is providing assistance, the fire department said.
2 p.m. UPDATE:
Emergency crews report that there were no injuries in a Christmas Eve fire in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the fire at Clinchview Apartments afternoon and remained on scene before 2 p.m.
There are no injuries, the fire department told the Bristol Herald Courier. A family pet was "just found alive and is being given oxygen by the EMS unit on scene," a department spokesperson said.
The fire department said the fire's cause is under investigation.
ST. PAUL, Va. — A fire was reported early Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in St. Paul, Virginia.
The St. Paul Fire Department in Wise County responded to the Clinchview Apartments at 12:45 p.m. A structure fire was contained to a single unit in a multiple unit structure due to the quick response of multiple agencies. the department said in a Facebook post.
Residents are asked to avoid the area. A multi-agency response has been initiated.
No injuries have been reported.
The department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page.
