GLADE SPRING, Va. — A member no longer serves the Glade Spring Fire Department after officials learned the person had made unsavory comments on social media.

On June 6, the leadership at the Fire Department was made aware of the comments which had been made on social media by a member, according to a press release. On Monday, the Board of Directors and officers met in a combined session. After discussion with legal counsel, the member, who has not been publicly identified, is no longer an active member.

The department “will not tolerate any derogatory remarks or comments that may undermine the public trust,” the release states. “We are a multi-cultural agency that does not condone any racism among its members and will take action when confronted with situations that require an evaluation of our ability to serve our community.”

The department is implementing policies regarding social media, as well as ongoing training related to sensitivity and diversity, the release states.

