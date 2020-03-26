ABINGDON, Va. - Universal Companies plans to lay off 61 workers on April 1 due to the coronavirus, according to a notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission.
Universal, located at 18260 Oak Park Dr., in Abingdon, filed the notification on Tuesday. The listed reason is "Due to COVID-19."
The company was founded locally in 1982. Universal Companies is a single-source supplier to over 30,000 clients in the spa and wellness industry, offering products, supplies, equipment and education to help professionals manage and grow their businesses, according to the company's website.
