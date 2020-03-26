ABINGDON, Va. — Universal Cos. plans to lay off 61 workers April 1 due to the coronavirus, according to a notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission.

Located at 18260 Oak Park Drive in Abingdon, Universal filed the notification Tuesday. The listed reason is “due to COVID-19.”

Founded locally in 1982, Universal Cos. is a single-source supplier to over 30,000 clients in the spa and wellness industry, offering products, supplies, equipment and education to help professionals manage and grow their businesses, according to the company’s website.

