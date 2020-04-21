A group of United Ways announced Monday that its first distribution from a regional relief fund will be used to buy about 1,400 Food City gift cards that will be given to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A $35,000 donation from Eastman Credit Union made the initiative possible, according to a news release.
“Through our strategic partnership with Food City, we were able to stretch this donation even further, thanks to the ability to purchase these cards at a reduced rate,” Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, said in the release.
“As an organization dedicated to fighting for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our region, we not only see the public health implications of COVID-19, but also recognize the economic toll this virus will take on the financial well-being of every person in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
Seven United Way organizations from across the area recently came together to create the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Relief Fund. Organizers set a $1.9 million goal for the fund and announced last week that they had already raised $361,000, or 19%, of that goal.
Those interested in making a gift to the fund can visit www.netnswvarelief.org or text NETNSWVARelief to 41444. For people who want to pay by check, gifts can be mailed to United Way, Regional COVID-19 Relief Fund, P.O. Box 644, Abingdon, VA 24212.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.