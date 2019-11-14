BRISTOL, Tenn. — So far, United Way of Bristol has raised $581,167 for its 2019-20 campaign, and the hope is to close the gap to its $1.05 million fundraising goal by Thanksgiving.
At a campaign update Thursday morning at the Summit, United Way representatives told attendees that 55% of the goal has been reached, but there’s still a long way to go in the next two weeks. The campaign kick-off for the regional United Way organizations was Aug. 23.
“We need all hands on deck and all the support that we can get,” said Chris Lee, the campaign chairman. “As you go through the community, I ask that you just make that plea that all of our friends and neighbors are having the opportunity for the life that we all want to live.”
Lisa Cofer, executive director of United Way of Bristol, told those attending that the goal is not out of reach.
At this point in last year’s campaign, 58% of the goal had been reached, she said.
Money donated to the campaign funds programs that provide help for those in need in the community.
Cofer added that it doesn’t take much to have a big impact. She said a donation of $52, the equivalent of $1 a week, can provide an entire month of afterschool care for two children — allowing their parents to work and maintain their household — or provide the Jobs for Life curriculum, which helps train people for better and more sustainable employment, to five people.
