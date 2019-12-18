The United Co. Foundation and The James W. & Frances G. McGlothlin Foundation contributed more than $5.2 million this year for more than 55 charitable organizations that provide food, shelter, clothing, education and health and wellness programs to the community.
The foundations have contributed more than $49.4 million to 192 organizations in the past 10 years, according to a news release.
This year, the foundations formed a partnership to provide medical school scholarships through the Virginia College of Medicine to help doctors stay in Southwest Virginia after graduation; partnered with Highlands Fellowship Church and Bluefield College to provide scholarships for people interested in ministry work in Southwest Virginia; provided scholarships to Mountain Mission School graduates; and established The Work Closet through partnerships with charitable organizations. Its purpose is to provide clothing to people in need for job interviews or new jobs. There were 127 donations and 89 clients who shopped The Work Closet, the release states.
The foundations have been serving Bristol, Virginia residents at its soup kitchen since 1997 and, beginning on Jan. 2, will also serve Bristol, Tennessee residents five days a week, according to the release.
The creation of a summer program for children is also in the works and is slated to begin in the summer of 2020. The goal is to send 1,000 children to Christian-focused summer camps in the region.
