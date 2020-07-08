BRISTOL, Va. — In response to hardships many are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The United Co. Foundation Ministry’s soup kitchen is providing its clients with food boxes instead of soup.
The soup kitchen, which is on the campus of the former Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia, started the food box program in June, and it continues through July. One box provides enough food for each recipient to have a lunch every day for a month, said Peggy Littleton of The United Co. Foundation.
Michelle Booher, executive director of the Soup Kitchen, said that the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic deepened the need for the pantry’s service in the community. She added that the pandemic also made the staff more aware of food preparation practices.
“Fortunately, the way the food is packaged, it’s like getting takeout, and since some of our recipients are older and challenged in their mobility, having these meals brought to them during this time is an increasingly essential service,” Booher said.
For more than two decades, the soup kitchen has prepared and delivered soup, crackers and milk five days a week to Bristol, Virginia residents in need. It is one of the largest free kitchen programs in the region, according to a news release from The United Co. Foundation.
“Folks rely on this service. It is such a worthwhile investment of our time, and it makes our hearts feel good to know we’re making a difference in our community,” Booher said in the release.
Funded and operated by the foundation, the soup kitchen works in collaboration with area churches and volunteers to prepare and distribute the meals. The service was expanded earlier this year to include residents of Bristol, Tennessee and currently provides meals for up to 1,000 individuals each weekday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.