As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency is modifying commodity distribution procedures this month.

Items will now be distributed through a drive-thru option on a first-come, first-served basis to income-eligible households, according to a news release. Recipients have to be Tennessee residents and have a light blue-colored commodity ID card, which can be obtained by submitting an application at a Neighborhood Service Center.

Distribution takes place between noon and 2 p.m. or when food commodities are gone, the release states.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments