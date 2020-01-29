BRISTOL, Tenn. — U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is scheduled to visit Bristol today as part of a trip to Northeast Tennessee.

Thursday’s events include a roundtable on opioids at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City and a visit to Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st.

The opioid epidemic has been a focus for Adams, who has held the job since September 2017.

