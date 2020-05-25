FORT BLACKMORE, Va. - The trails around Devil's Bathtub in Scott County were temporarily closed after hikers who were stranded by flooding along the trails were rescued.

The Devil's Fork Loop Trail and Straight Fork Trail, both of which access the Devil's Bathtub are closed for the rest of Monday and Tuesday according to an alert by the U.S. 

Robert Anderson Jr., chief of the Appalachia Fire Department, said hikers near the Devil's Bathtub were stranded Sunday night and his department along with the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department were called in to assisted with the rescue efforts. He added that all of the hikers were saved Monday morning.

