BRISTOL, Tenn. — The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking hundreds of employees throughout Bristol and surrounding areas to fill temporary jobs as census workers for the 2020 census count.
The starting salary in both Bristols is $13.50 per hour, plus 58 cents for each mile traveled. Similar jobs are available throughout Sullivan County and surrounding counties. Applications are being accepted and some of those hired will begin work immediately.
To be eligible for these positions, individuals must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen and have a valid email address. Male applicants born after Dec. 31, 1959, must be registered for the Selective Service or have a qualifying exemption. Most jobs also require a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle.
To apply or receive additional information, go to www.2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020. Additional positions may be added at later dates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.