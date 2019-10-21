BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission approved a special-use permit to allow U-Haul to repurpose the former Kmart property for indoor and outdoor self-storage, as well as truck rentals, at its Monday night meeting.
The motion was passed with six board members in support of the special-use permit, commission Chairman Kelly Graham abstaining from the vote due to a conflict of interest and board members Mark Byington and Kevin Buck not present.
Steve Johnson and his company, Johnson Commercial Development, own the property, which has sat empty for three years, and have previously proposed plans to redevelop it that included pursuing a $1.7 million tax increment financing (TIF) incentive from the city.
The city started a study in mid-July to determine whether redevelopment of the Kmart could occur without a TIF, but the study has yet to be completed.
Some members of the board, including Mahlon Luttrell, who is also the city’s vice mayor, expressed concern that the site may end up being an eyesore if U-Haul doesn’t deliver on its promise. He specifically singled out a site in Kingsport, which he said is dilapidated and covered in trash and broken glass.
Clay McQuade, marketing company president for U-Haul of Knoxville, who was at the meeting to answer questions, said development on the Kmart site stalled while they were waiting on permits, but he said the site could look much different in two weeks.
McQuade said U-Haul has successfully done a number of conversions of big-box retail stores and that he hopes he will be able to make Luttrell proud with the work they hope to do on the Kmart property.
He said they currently plan for about 65,000 square feet of storage with roughly 750 to 800 climate-controlled indoor storage rooms.
In other business, the commission voted to postpone consideration of concept plans for a First Bank & Trust Co. building at the entrance of The Pinnacle until representatives from the bank can answer concerns from commission members about the plans for the site. Five board members voted in support of waiting, member Joel Staton voted against waiting until the next meeting, Graham abstained from the vote due to a perceived conflict of interest, and board members Byington and Buck were not present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.