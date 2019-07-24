MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be holding public listening sessions for hunters and stakeholders at various locations across the state next month, including in Morristown on Aug. 7.

The goal of the meetings is for the agency to share information with the public and to receive input regarding hunting seasons, which are set every two years, according to a statement from the TWRA.

In 2018, TWRA switched from setting hunting and fishing regulations annually to an every other year rotation, with fishing regulations being set this year. While TWRA

is not setting hunting regulations again until 2020, the agency is holding public meetings to allow sportsmen and women to meet with biologists and discuss hunting and wildlife related issues face to face. TWRA will present major current issues and game harvest trends in each region, followed by table discussions including chronic wasting disease (CWD), wildlife management areas, deer, turkey, bear, elk and small game.

The Morristown meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the TWRA Region 4 office at 303- Wildlife Way.

