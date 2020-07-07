BRISTOL, Tenn. --The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an apparent bear attack on an Abingdon man that occurred last weekend.
Matt Marvin of Abingdon told officers he was camping in an undeveloped campsite on South Holston Lake near the 421 access area July 5. Marvin said he was asleep in a hammock and woke up when a bear was biting his foot, according to a statement.
Marvin reported he defended himself by shooting at the bear.
"Around 10 p.m., Mr. Marvin reported the incident to Washington County Virginia 911 and contacted TWRA on July 6 at approximately 4 p.m. to report this incident," according to the statement. "Mr. Marvin provided a picture of the injury showing a small wound to the heel of his foot. TWRA has investigated the campsite and has not located a dead or injured bear or any sign of a dead or injured bear. Wildlife officers did however document a lot of human foods left behind at the campsite. TVA is posting a warning about bear activity in the area."
The incident remains under investigation by TWRA.
Campers are urged to take special precautions to reduce bear encounters, including:
• Do not store food in your tent.
• Cook 100 yards from your tent.
• Clean the cooking area thoroughly.
• Don’t sleep in the clothes you wore when cooking.
• Store food, trash, lotions, toothpaste, and deodorant in a hardtop vehicle with windows closed and doors locked OR a bear-resistant container OR suspended in a tree 100 yards from sleeping area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.