MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a man said a bear swatted him at his home in Johnson County on Tuesday.
Wildlife officers said the incident occurred outside a home on Eastridge Lane in Mountain City. A 47-year-old man claims he exited a woodshed and was confronted by a black bear that swatted at him, the TWRA said in a news release.
The man said he fired a shot in the bear’s direction, believing he may have hit it, and it left the area, the release states. The victim’s fiancée called 911, and Johnson County EMS examined him, documenting fine scratches to his lower right arm, but he refused medical treatment.
The TWRA said officers could not locate an injured bear or any indication that the bear had been shot. A trap has been set for precautionary measures, the release states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.