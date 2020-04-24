BRISTOL, Va. — Two people were arrested Friday on drug and weapons charges after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a federal search warrant on a home on Clayman Valley Road.

Officers found 17 firearms, narcotics including gravel, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, various forms of drug paraphernalia, and seized over $23,000 in U.S. currency, the WCSO said in a news release.

Gregory “Jason” Leonard, 27, and Amber Carter, 29, were each charged with conspiracy to possess a Schedule I or II narcotics with the intent to manufacture and distribute, possession of a Schedule I or II narcotics with the intent to distribute, and possession of Schedule I or II narcotics while in possession of a firearm. Carter was also charged with child abuse/neglect be-cause a small child was at the home, the WCSO said. Both are being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

