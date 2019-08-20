ABINGDON, Va. — Authorities are investigating after two pickup trucks were destroyed by fire at an auto dealership celebrating its grand opening this week in Abingdon.
The Virginia State Police is investigating at the Blue Ridge Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership, which is now open on Old Jonesboro Road near Interstate 81’s Exit 14.
Two trucks, which were on display next to the interstate, were destroyed sometime Sunday night or early Monday. The word “GRAND” was on the side of a red Dodge Ram, and “OPENING” was on the side of a blue Dodge Ram.
“Unfortunately, right now, while it’s being investigated by the police as arson, we were told not to comment until they can complete their investigation,” said Ryan Mathesius, president of the Blue Ridge Auto Group.
The dealership recently moved from the Hansonville area of Russell County to Abingdon.
“We are excited to be in Abingdon and look forward to serving the community,” Mathesius said. “We won’t let the acts of a couple individuals ruin what we aim to provide to our customers and our employees.”
Thomas Gozevich, sales manager, said a cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
The VSP is expected to release additional details, according to spokeswoman Corinne Geller.