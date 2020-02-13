BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Two Sullivan County constables have been indicted following an assault investigation in Kingsport, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
A grand jury has indicted Ralph T. King, 83, and Marshall Harris Buckner, 62, on one count of assault and two counts of official misconduct, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Both men serve as constables in the 11th District and are seeking reelection this year.
TBI special agents said that on Feb. 1, 2019, the constables assaulted an employee at a Kingsport business while executing a writ of possession.
The constables were indicted in January and were booked at the Sullivan County jail Thursday on a criminal summons and released. They have been arraigned on the charges in criminal court.
