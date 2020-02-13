BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.—Two Sullivan County constables have been indicted on assault charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In Feb. 2019, at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving Ralph T. King and Marshall Harrison Buckner, both of whom are constables in Sullivan County.

TBI agents said that on Feb. 1, 2019, King and Buckner assaulted an employee at a Kingsport business in the process of executing a Writ of Possession.

Last month, a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments charging both King and Buckner with one count of assault and two counts of official misconduct. Both men were arraigned on those charges in criminal court on Thursday.

