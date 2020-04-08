SALTVILLE, Va. — Two Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems staff members from the Saltville Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the organization.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the two employees were quarantined at home and following all isolation procedures to avoid community spread.
“Any patient that entered the Saltville Medical Center between the dates of Monday, March 30, 2020 and Friday, April 3, 2020 should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19,” said Dr. Kristin Bresowar, the medical director.
Over the following days, any patients who were in the facility during the time who had direct contract with affected staff will be contacted personally.
Bresowar advises that all patients who were in our facilities during those dates should monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19 and try to separate themselves from any other household members, if possible. Patients are asked to contact SVCHS for testing if symptoms should develop.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for both our patients and our employees. Keeping everyone safe at our health centers and within our community must be our first priority. For that reason, the Saltville Medical Center is temporarily closed today, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, to the public, so we can conduct some additional cleaning within the facility based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our patients.” Bryan Haynes, CEO said.
While no other cases have been reported, SVCHS said it is is prepared at our other health centers in Meadowview, Bristol and Tazewell to handle any additional cases.
“Our main priority is the health and safety of our patients and employees during this time,” Haynes said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.