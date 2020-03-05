Two sisters face charges in connection with a fatal February shooting in Washington County, Virginia.
Ashley Nicole Hostetter, 31, and Christine Elizabeth Mallory, 27, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, principle in the second degree before the fact of first-degree murder and be a principal in the second degree after the fact of first-degree murder.
On Feb. 27, Anthony J. Pickle was found dead on Campground Road, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
Authorities arrested Angelo Aviles of Bristol, Tennessee, later in the day on a charge of first-degree murder.
As the investigation continued, detective filed charges against the two women, who Andis previously said were dating the two men.
Andis said the investigation revealed that both sisters participated with Aviles in arranging to kill Pickle by luring the man to go with them to the location of the shooting, and left the scene with Aviles back to Bristol, Tennessee.
Hostetter is being held at the Sullivan County jail without bail and is awaiting extradition to Virginia. Mallory is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.