BLUFF CITY, Tenn. --Sullivan County Sheriff's Office investigators are on the scene of a shooting tonight that occurred on Weaver Branch Road in Bluff City, according to a statement.

A suspect is in custody and two people were taken to a local medical facility for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from Capt. Andy Seabolt.

The Sheriff's Office received a call just after 7 p.m., about a shooting in the 1200 block of Weaver Branch Road in Bluff City.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered that two victims had been shot. The suspect in the incident was taken into custody at the scene. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene investigating the incident.

At this time, no names or further details will be released as the investigation is in its early stages, according to the statement.

