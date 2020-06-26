ABINGDON, Va. — Significant injuries were reported Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Abingdon.

At 2:53 p.m., the Abingdon Police Department was called to the 1100 block of Cummings Street regarding a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Two people on the motorcycle, a man and woman, were injured. One was taken by helicopter to Bristol Regional Medical Center and the other was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center, police said. The car’s driver was not injured.

The APD continues to investigate the crash.

