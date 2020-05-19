ABINGDON, Va. — Two new members are headed to the Abingdon Town Council following Tuesday's election.

James R. "Scabbo" Anderson, 67, and Amanda Pillion, 45, were elected, according to unofficial results. Pillion got the highest number of votes at 619, or 31.15% of total votes cast, and Anderson earned 514 votes (25.87%).

The vote means defeat for Mayor Wayne Craig and Vice Mayor Cindy Patterson, both of whom were elected in 2016 to four-year terms. Craig received 326 votes (16.41% of total), and Patterson got 367 votes (18.47%).

A fifth contestant, Roman Blevins, garnered a distant 7.7% of the vote, according to the unofficial results. Vote totals will not be made official until a complete canvass of ballots is conducted.

