ABINGDON, Va. — A pair of men charged with distributing crystal methamphetamine have been convicted by a jury in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, according to federal prosecutors.

Omar Kareem Banks, 44, of Coeburn, and Jimmy Shupe Jr., 37, of Pennington Gap, were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of substances containing meth. Banks was also convicted of possession of meth, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, Banks and Shupe were indicted in May 2019, along with 19 others, as part of a large-scale meth distribution organization that operated in the counties of Lee, Wise and Scott.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

