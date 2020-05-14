The names of two local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019 were read aloud Wednesday evening during a virtual ceremony in the nation’s capital.
Sgt. Steven Hinkle, 65, of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Trooper Lucas Dowell, 28, of the Virginia State Police died weeks apart in separate shootings. Dowell died Feb. 4 and Hinkle died Feb. 26.
Each year, for more than 30 years, thousands of law enforcement officials and families gather in Washington, D.C., at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial to honor fallen officers.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual candlelight vigil took place virtually. The names of 307 men and women, who died in the line of duty in 2019, were formally dedicated during the event, which was broadcast on various formats, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Annually, more than 30,000 first-responders, surviving families and law enforcement supporters gather on the National Mall. Last night, several cabinet members from President Donald Trump’s administration, as well as national law enforcement leaders, participated.
“The current health crisis we are facing will not deter us from honoring the fallen,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. “By holding the annual Candlelight Vigil virtually, we have created an opportunity for the entire nation to light candles and stand in solidarity and support of the surviving families and law enforcement agencies. This is also an opportunity for the public at large to learn about the depth and breadth of the service and sacrifice of American law enforcement.”
Dowell, a four-year veteran from Chilhowie who was assigned to the VSP Appomattox Division, died while serving in Cumberland County. The trooper and a team of officers attempted to execute a search warrant when the resident, Corey Johnson, 44, shot and killed him. The warrant was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, authorities said.
Hinkle, who worked with the SCSO for more than 30 years, was shot while attempting to conduct a welfare check at the home of Jackie Pendergrass in Blountville on Feb. 23. Hinkle died three days later. Pendergrass also died during the shooting.
