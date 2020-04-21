BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigators were on the scene of a shooting Tuesday that occurred on Weaver Branch Road in Bluff City.
A suspect was taken into custody, and two people were taken to a local medical facility for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to a statement from Capt. Andy Seabolt of the SCSO.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 7 p.m. about a shooting in the 1200 block of Weaver Branch Road in Bluff City.
Deputies responded to the scene and discovered that two people had been shot. The suspect, who was also present, was taken into custody. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office remained at the scene late Tuesday.
Because the investigation was in its early stages, names and other details are expected to be released later.
