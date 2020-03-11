ABINGDON, Va. — Two people face charges following a standoff in Washington County, Virginia.
On Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office set up surveillance on a residence on Porterfield Highway in reference to wanted fugitives from Tazewell County, Virginia. The Special Response Team set up a perimeter and attempted to set up negotiations with the fugitives.
When the fugitives did not respond to the Special Response Team, pepper gas was dispersed into the residence, a news release states. Officers then observed a fire in the rear of the house inside of a bedroom.
Brumley Gap Fire Department was dispatched to the scene; SRT members broke out a bedroom window and extinguished the fire. While the officers were putting the fire out a loaded shotgun was recovered from the residence.
The Special Response Team then introduced more pepper gas into the residence and ordered the suspects to surrender over the loudspeaker. A female appeared at the back door and exited the residence and was identified as Amanda Marie Hagy, 38, one of the wanted individuals from Tazewell County, the release states.
The U.S. Marshals assisted the Special Response Team in their search of the house by using specialized electronic equipment. The team was then able to refine their search to a certain area of the house.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Brian Keith Johnson, 33, was arrested from inside the house with minor injuries from the fire.
One officer from the Sheriff’s Office suffered an ankle injury.
Hagy was charged with two counts of abduction by force, malicious wounding by mob, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding by a mob, conspiracy to rob a residence, robbery of a residence, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of assault and battery.
Johnson was charged with malicious wounding by a mob, abduction by force, robbery of a residence, three counts of possession of firearm during the commission of felony, possession of firearm while being a convicted felon, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding by a mob, conspiracy to abduct by force, and conspiracy to rob a residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.