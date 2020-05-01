BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two people face charges after Bristol, Tennessee police said they stole a vehicle, fled from officers and crashed into a parked vehicle on Friday.
At approximately 4:16 p.m., police received a report of a stolen Nissan Cube. Shortly after, the company holding the lien was able to track the vehicle by GPS and give the location to police, according to a news release.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling on Ash Streete near Pennsylvania Avenue. When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle it refused, and shortly thereafter crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Maple Street, approximately four blocks away.
Both occupants, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Bristol, Tennessee, and a Bristol, Virginia, woman fled on foot, police said. Both were apprehended within 15 minutes of the crash.
Neither appear to have received any serious injuries, but both were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for medical clearance prior to be taken to detention/jail, the release states.
Police said they found items used in the administering of illicit drugs during a search of the vehicle.
Charges against the are being discussed and the boy will be taken to the juvenile detention center in Johnson City.
The woman, Mary Elizabeth Sampson, is being charged with two counts of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle (theft over $10,000), resisting arrest, speeding, driving while license is suspended, driving left of center, improper passing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She will be transported to the Sullivan County Jail after being medically cleared, police said.
The Nisan Cube is believed to have been totaled in the crash. The vehicle they hit, a gray Subaru station wagon, sustained heavy damage as well, police said.
