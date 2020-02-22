WILKESBORO, N.C. — Two Tennessee residents face charges after authorities in North Carolina located a car that had been sought in connection with a Sullivan County Amber Alert.
Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a 2007 BMW in the Shepherds Crossroads community of northeastern Wilkes County, according to a press release.
The sheriff’s office charged occupants of the car, William McCloud and Angela Boswell, with possession of stolen property.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for 15-month old Evelyn Boswell of Blountville who had not been seen since December by family members, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported.
The girl was still missing Saturday.
Area authorities were advised to be on the lookout for the vehicle on Thursday and it was found Friday. McCloud and Boswell were taken into custody.
The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that the pair had also been charged as out-of-state fugitives.
SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt said Saturday that no charges have been placed in relation to the Boswell case. Investigators are still pursuing leads and obtaining information.
"What information we have released is all that we can at this point," Seabolt said.
