WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Two Wythe County deputies were wounded in a late-night shooting Tuesday in Wytheville that those involved described as a harrowing ambush along a dark driveway on Whippoorwill Road.
The officers were identified as Sgt. Chris Coleman, who was in serious condition at a Roanoke hospital Wednesday, and Chief Deputy Charles Foster, who was treated and released, authorities said.
The suspect was identified as Ricky Madison Delk, who faces attempted capital murder and other charges. He was shot multiple times by deputies and was also in serious condition at a Roanoke hospital Wednesday, according to authorities.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Whippoorwill Road, which is owned by Delk, according to county records.
Maj. Anthony Cline said that the suspect’s wife called 911 to report that her husband fired a gun in the house during an argument. She ran with her daughter from the home, a log house at the end of a winding driveway, he said.
According to Cline, officers, believing the suspect was still in the home, gathered at the top of the driveway. He and a Virginia State Police officer started down the driveway in an armored vehicle, followed by a group of law enforcement officers.
“We were going to negotiate, tell him to come out with your hands up, that kind of thing,” Cline said.
What officers did not know was that Delk was hiding in the woods to the left of the driveway, pointing a semi-automatic rifle at them, he said.
As the armored vehicle approached the house, Delk opened fire on the group, striking Coleman, a 15-year veteran, just past his bulletproof vest, 2 inches from his spine. Another bullet grazed Foster in the right arm, authorities said.
Another officer, Cpl. Jennifer Brewster, was burned in the eye area when the armored vehicle was hit by a bullet, according to Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan.
Officers quickly shot at the suspect, striking him multiple times.
“Everyone was well-equipped, thank God,” one deputy said.
“We are lucky we don’t have three or four dead deputies today,” Dunagan said, adding that alcohol was likely a factor in the shootings.
According to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, Delk faces eight charges of attempted capital murder, eight charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one charge of discharging a firearm in a dwelling.
According to an emergency protective order filed against Delk on Wednesday morning in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Delk brandished a gun in the presence of his wife, mother and 3-year-old daughter and fired one round.
The Virginia State Police continues to investigate the shootings, Cline said.
Wytheville Enterprise reporter Jasmine Franks contributed to this report.
