BRISTOL, Tenn. --- Two young men were killed Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed veered off the road and crashed into a power pole, a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated.
The driver, identified as Dennis Sage, 18, and his passenger Jacob Dehart, 19, were travelling in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 421 at 109 miles per hour when they came upon slower traffic causing Sage to slam on the brakes. According to THP Sage lost control of his 2007 Toyota Scion and it went off the right side of the road where it struck a power pole near the intersection of the highway and Worley Drive.
Both men were wearing seat belts when the vehicle crashed. As of Sunday information was unavailable on whether the driver had alcohol or drugs in their system when the crash occurred. The incident is still under investigation by THP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.