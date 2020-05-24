BRISTOL, Tenn. --- Two young men were killed Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed veered off the road and crashed into a power pole, a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated.

The driver, identified as Dennis Sage, 18, and his passenger Jacob Dehart, 19, were travelling in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 421 at 109 miles per hour when they came upon slower traffic causing Sage to slam on the brakes. According to THP Sage lost control of his 2007 Toyota Scion and it went off the right side of the road where it struck a power pole near the intersection of the highway and Worley Drive.

Both men were wearing seat belts when the vehicle crashed. As of Sunday information was unavailable on whether the driver had alcohol or drugs in their system when the crash occurred. The incident is still under investigation by THP.

